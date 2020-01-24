20% toll discount for Malaysia road users on first day of CNY

PHOTO: Straits Times File
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - Road users will enjoy a 20 per cent discount in toll charges on the first day of Chinese New Year, says PLUS Malaysia Berhad.

The 20 per cent CNY discount is for all private passenger vehicles travelling on PLUS highways on the North-South Expressway (NSE), New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE), Seremban-Port Dickson Expressway (SPDH), North-South Expressway Central Link (Elite), Malaysia-Singapore Second Link Highway (Linkedua), Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE), Penang Bridge and the East Coast Highway 2 (LPT2).

"On Jan 25, our highway customers will enjoy a discount of 20 per cent on all our tolls between midnight till 11.59pm," said PLUS Malaysia managing director Datuk Azman Ismail.

"For example, if our customer enters the highway at 7pm on Jan 24 and exits the highway at 12:15am on Jan 25, they automatically enjoy the festive discount.

"We also take this opportunity to wish our highway customers Chū Rù Píng Ān meaning "Peace and Safety Wherever You Go" and have a wonderful celebration with your loved ones," he said in a statement on Thursday (Jan 23).

The discount will not be offered for toll transactions made at the Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza.

It also excludes those who are currently enjoying the existing Penang Bridge 20 per cent toll discount via their Touch 'n Go cards.

More about
malaysia Chinese New Year

