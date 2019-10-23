$200 loan balloons to $65,000 after internet scam targets man in Singapore

GEORGE TOWN - Suspected loan sharks poured petrol and set ablaze a woman's gate, all because of a supposed RM620 (S$200) loan with RM200,000 (S$65,000) in compound interests.

Cheoh Phaik Gaik, 62, was rudely awakened by the smell of petrol outside her house in Abu Siti Lane here at 1am on Saturday.

"I woke my husband up and went to our porch where I saw a roll of burnt paper.

"I tried to open the gate but it was chained with a padlock.

"There was a big paper note saying 'Now you want cheat my company money ah?

"Now you never contact me I will keep burn it'.

"Only later did I realise my gate was torched by suspected loan sharks who were after my son in Singapore, " she said during a press conference at her house arranged by Penang Front Party (PFP) vice-president Ong Seong Lu yesterday.

A video of her gate being set ablaze was sent to Cheoh's daughter by the suspected loan sharks as a warning, where one of the two men could be heard saying in Tamil "burn it first".

Cheoh said her son was offered a loan RM620 through an Internet scam some time ago.

"Although he didn't want it, the money was transferred into his bank account.

"He returned the money immediately after sensing something was wrong, but the loan sharks began harassing him.

"They claimed that the loan has now ballooned to RM200,000.