$214k worth of illegal cigarettes seized in Malaysia, 1 arrested

JOHOR BARU - The marine police seized some 450,000 packets of illicit cigarettes worth more RM682,500 (S$222,000) at an oil palm plantation in Pontian.

Bukit Aman Marine Operations Force commander Senior Asst Comm Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the cigarettes were seized along with three cars and a truck at about 2.30pm on Tuesday (June 9) at the palm oil plantation in Pekan Nenas, Pontian.

"Four men were trying to transport the cigarettes from the truck to the three cars when they were busted.

"We have arrested a 24-year-old man, while three others managed to escape by running into the bushes," he said at a press conference at the marine police Southern Region Two headquarters here on Wednesday (June 10).

ACP Yusoff added that the truck carrying the cigarettes was believed to have travelled from Kuala Lumpur under the pretext of transporting goods for essential businesses.

"This is the first arrest made over such a modus operandi where the seller arranged for a meeting at a disclosed area with their buyers," he said.