22 escape fiery death in Malaysian village

MIRI - Twenty-two people from different families living in a kampung house managed to escape a fiery death on Tuesday (May 12).

The 5am incident happened at a double-storey wooden house in Kampung Baru in Bintulu town in northern Sarawak.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department in its latest updates said all 22 occupants managed to escape the flames.

"The 22 were inside the house that they were renting when the fire broke out.

"All of them managed to run out of the burning house. They were not injured.

"The house was totally burnt and six motorcycles were destroyed," said the department.

The Bintulu fire station received an emergency call for help at 4.48am.

By the time the fire teams arrived, the fire was already raging and the occupants were running away from the flames, said the report from the site.

The fire was brought under control at about 5.30am.

The cause of the fire is still being probed.