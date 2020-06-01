3 dead, 12 injured in 8-vehicle pile-up on North-South Expressway in Malaysia

IPOH - Three people died and 12 others were injured in an accident involving eight vehicles at KM246.1 of the North- South Expressway, near Kuala Kangsar on Sunday (Jan 5).

In the 10.45pm accident on Monday, a collision occurred involving a trailer, five cars and two motorcycles.

Kuala Kangsar OCPD ACP Razali Ibrahim said the deceased have been identified as K. Mahinderan, 55, and two of his passengers K. Aruna, 55, and S. Thavamalar, 51.

Three other passengers in the vehicle Mahinderan was driving sustained serious injuries.

ACP Razali said the accident occurred when the trailer driver, who was driving on the right lane of the expressway, lost control of the vehicle when the front tyre of the trailer burst.

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

"The trailer driver hit the divider, before it stopped about 100m ahead.

"At the same time, Mahinderan's vehicle failed to avoid the lorry, crashed into it, before spinning and stopping on the left lane.

"Then another driver failed to stop his car and hit the lorry and swerved left, where another vehicle crashed into it from the back. Two motorcycles and two cars were also involved in the accident, " he added.

ACP Razali said some of the passengers sustained serious injuries, while some only had minor injuries.

The injured, he said, have been sent to the hospital.

"The police have arrested the 44-year-old trailer driver, " he added.