3 new Covid-19 clusters involving construction sites detected in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA - The Health Ministry has detected three new Covid-19 clusters involving construction sites with 88 cases reported.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pic) said the first cluster was at a construction site in Kuala Lumpur where 488 samples were collected.

Of the samples, Dr Noor Hisham said 31 tested positive while 457 tested negative.

In the second cluster, Dr Noor Hisham said this involved a construction site in Setia Alam of which 91 samples were taken.

"Thirteen tested positive while 78 were negative cases," he said during his daily press briefing on Tuesday (May 26).

The third cluster involved a second construction site in Kuala Lumpur in which 350 samples were collected, said Dr Noor Hisham.

He said of the 350 samples taken, 44 tested positive while the rest were negative.

"These clusters were identified following directions that foreign workers have to be screened in the construction industry especially those in the red zones in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

"This was directed by the National Security Council (NSC)," he said.

Dr Noor Hisham noted that as of May 26, 27,383 construction workers have been screened for Covid-19 by their employers.

He added that the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya Health Department (JKWPKL) have also ordered for the construction site and the kongsi (workers' quarters) involved at the second construction site in Kuala Lumpur to be closed.

"The decontamination and disinfection of the construction site as well as the kongsi have begun," he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also said the spread of the virus at construction sites was due to the construction workers' crowded and confined living space that made social distancing impossible.

He added that there was also an unsatisfactory level of personal and environmental hygiene.

Dr Noor Hisham said it was also the responsibility of the employer to educate their employees on proper hygiene practices as well as prevention methods.

