3 Penang state legal officers remanded in MACC investigation over alleged $32,700 bribe

ALOR SETAR - Three Penang legal officers have been remanded at the Magistrate's Court here to assist in the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigation into the alleged taking of RM100,000 (S$32,700) in bribes from a person in connection with a commercial case.

Speaking after the remand on Tuesday (June 2), state MACC deputy public prosecutor Tan Sew Ping said that one of the suspects, aged 42, has been remanded for six days, from Tuesday (June 2) to Sunday (June 7).

She added that the other two suspects, aged 29 and 52, will be remanded until Thursday (June 4).

The 42-year-old suspect was not represented while the rest were represented by counsel Mohd Haniff Khatri Abdulla.

The Kedah MACC had earlier detained three Penang state legal officers for allegedly taking RM100,000 in bribes from a person in connection to a commercial case.

State MACC director Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap in a short statement confirmed the arrest of the legal officers.

He said the first suspect nabbed was the 42-year-old, who was arrested at a hotel in Penang at 12.15pm on Monday (June 1), while the other two suspects were detained at the Kedah MACC headquarters at 10.15pm and 10.38pm here.

Initial investigations found that the suspects were believed to have sought bribes amounting to RM500,000 and had already received RM100,000.

During the raids at the homes and offices of the suspects, MACC officers seized some RM100,000 in cash.

"It is understood that one of the suspects is a department head in Penang. All three suspects will be taken to the Alor Setar Magistrate's Court on Tuesday (June 2) morning for remand," said Shaharom.

He had said that the case will be investigated under Section 17 (a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.