30% of Malaysians seek TCM

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye (second from right) at the launch of Sunway Traditional and Complementary Medicine Centre on Thursday.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Ong Ing Yeen
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - About 30 per cent of Malaysians seek traditional and complementary medicine (TCM), says Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye.

"This was based on a survey. We see that there is a need for TCM, " he said at the launch of Sunway Traditional and Complementary Medicine Centre (Sunway TCM Centre) here on Thursday (Jan 9).

"We hope to unleash the full potential of TCM by encouraging the full integration of it in the national health system and the provision of holistic care, " he said.

At a press conference, he added that the ministry has yet to register TCM practitioners after the Act (Traditional and Complementary Medicine Act 2016) was introduced in 2016.

"The TCM council will draw up the criteria for the registration, which will start maybe in one or two years' time.

"If possible, we would like to expand TCM to more hospitals.

"We need to have enough TCM practitioners; we are working with the industry and universities to come up with training programmes, and we will help them to draft the syllabus. Next, we will introduce TCM at government hospitals, " he said.

He added, "Having said that, one should not seek TCM as a mainstay of treatment when you are sick.

"The recent cancer registry announcement said some patients delay treatment because they seek traditional medicine, which should not be the way.

"They should seek appropriate treatment and supplement it with traditional and complementary treatment to relieve the suffering, and enhance the result of modern medicine."

He added that the mainstay of Malaysian healthcare system is still Western medicine.

Also at the launch was Sunway Group founder and chairman Tan Sri Dr Jeffrey Cheah.

More about
malaysia TCM (Traditional Chinese Medicine)

