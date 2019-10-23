30-year-old suspect tries to flee by jumping out of Malaysia court window, breaks thigh, wrist, jaw

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Remar Nordin
The Star/Asia News Network

JOHOR BARU - A 30-year-old male suspect in a robbery case tried to escape police custody by jumping from the third floor of the court building here on Monday (Oct 21).

The 12.15pm incident resulted in the man suffering from a broken right thigh and wrist and a fracture to his right jaw.

Johor Baru (South) OCPD Asst Comm Shahurinain Jais said the suspect was initially taken to the remand room on the third floor of the court to extend his remand period, in connection with the robbery case.

"The suspect was sitting while waiting for the remand hearing process before he forcefully removed the handcuffs on his wrist and proceeded to try and leave court through the window.

"The suspect then ran away to the edge of the building before jumping down, " he said in a statement here on Monday.

He added that the suspect was then apprehended by the police and taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) for treatment.

The case was investigated under Section 223 of the Penal Code for negligence by a public servant and allowing a person to escape detention and facilitate or enable any act of violence.

