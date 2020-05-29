31 immigration depots in Malaysia to be sanitised by firemen

MUAR - The Fire and Rescue Department plans to embark on a massive disinfection and sanitisation exercise involving 31 immigration detention depots nationwide.

However, the department is waiting for the green light from the Health Ministry and Immigration Department before doing so.

Johor tops the list with six immigration depots, followed by Pahang (four) and three each in Penang, Sarawak, Negri Sembilan and Selangor.

Others include Putrajaya (two), and one each in Perlis, Kedah, Terengganu, Kelantan, Melaka, Perak and Kuala Lumpur.

Department director-general Datuk Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said that the move was necessary following the detection of positive Covid-19 cases among illegals at several detention centres.

"We are now waiting for the approval following meetings with the Health Ministry and Immigration Department before we can carry out our operations, " he said.

He said despite all 31 immigration depots along with 36 prisons nationwide being sanitised several weeks ago, there was a need to carry out another round due to recently reported cases.

Mohammad Hamdan added that the department would deploy personnel from its Hazardous Material Unit (Hazmat) in the latest operations.

"We have 600 Hazmat personnel nationwide and we will move our men to states that do not have sufficient manpower, " he said, adding that they would need at least three or four days to disinfect and sanitise each depot.

He added that they would be deploying at least 20 to 30 firemen in full personal protective equipment for each operation.

Mohammad Hamdan stressed that it would be a more delicate operation unlike the one at the Sri Petaling mosque, which was fully cleared out before they moved in to carry out the disinfection exercise.

"These depots are presently housing many illegal immigrants. We need to find the best solution to tackle this as ideally, we would prefer the facilities to be clear from any possible Covid-19 positive carriers before we can thoroughly carry out our disinfection measures, " he said, adding that they would coordinate with immigration department on the operational procedures.

Mohammad Hamdan said that they had several options that would be discussed with the other agencies.

The government is presently focusing its efforts on migrants as the bulk of new Covid-19 cases involved foreigners at Immigration depots and construction sites.

The three immigration depots with positive Covid-19 cases are in Bukit Jalil, Semenyih and Sepang.

Meanwhile, on their disinfection and sanitisation operations nationwide since March 30, he said that as of Tuesday, they had carried out public sanitisation involving 10,705 premises nationwide.

He added that most of the premises were government-related premises totalling 3,876 including police stations, fire stations and tahfiz centres.

Others included 2,619 business premises, followed by 1,579 housing estates including low-cost residential areas, 1,205 religious centres, 734 markets, 349 supermarkets and 343 public transport centres.

