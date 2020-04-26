38 new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia reported 38 more Covid-19 cases on Sunday (April 26), bringing the total number of Covid-19 infections in the country to 5,780.

The death toll remains at 98, according to Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

This is the second time since the movement control order (MCO) that no deaths were recorded in 24 hours.

Malaysia also discharged 100 more patients, which means 3,862 patients have recovered from Covid-19 since the outbreak began.

The number of active cases is now at 1,820.

At the Health Ministry’s daily Covid-19 media briefing, Dr Noor Hisham said 36 patients were treated at the intensive care units while 15 required ventilators.

"On Covid-19 testing in enhanced MCO areas, there were 638 positive cases. Of the figure, 388 patients were foreigners and 250 were Malaysians.

"There was a new case in Menara City One and five more new cases at Malayan Mansion. At the Kuala Lumpur wholesale market, there were nine more new cases.

"As of April 26, out of the 12,670 screened at quarantine centres, 139 tested positive," said Dr Noor Hisham, adding that most who tested positive were those who visited Indonesia.

When asked on international reports that the antibodies produced during the first infection do not provide enough protection from a second infection, Dr Noor Hisham said that this was possible because the antibodies generated were not enough.

"This is why we provide counselling before discharging patients to ensure that they still continue to take precautions even after leaving the hospitals," said Dr Noor Hisham.

On a report of a trader at a wet market in Taman Megah, SS24 Market, Petaling Jaya who tested for Covid-19, Dr Noor Hisham said that the trader was from the Kuala Lumpur wholesale market cluster and not from a new cluster.

The Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) had sealed off the Taman Megah wet market to clean and disinfect the market complex from 1.30pm Sunday.

MBPJ corporate communications assistant director Ahmad Iskandar Mohamed Mukhtar had confirmed that the market was closed to the public as it needed to be cleaned and disinfected.

"We will be screening all 60 traders at the market and those who were in close contact with the positive patient," said Dr Noor Hisham.

He reiterated that there were no infections by medical health personnel from Covid-19 and intensive care unit wards.

"Those infected were from non-Covid-19 wards and this is why it is important for all medical personnel in public and private to don the Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) before clinical examinations and surgical procedures," said Dr Noor Hisham.

He said 80% of medical personnel contracted the virus from non-Covid-19 wards and from contacts with patients outside while off-duty.

