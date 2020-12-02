4 Malaysians in close contact with Singapore's coronavirus patient test negative

IPOH - Four Malaysians, who have been in close contact with Singapore's 39th confirmed novel coronavirus patient in Pusing, Batu Gajah, have been tested negative for the virus.

Perak Health Department director Datuk Dr Ding Lay Ming said the four have been referred to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital to be examined and samples taken.

"None have shown symptoms of infection in their respiratory tract.

"The clinical samples have been taken for testing, which show negative results," she said in a statement on Tuesday (Feb 11).

"All four have been placed under observation," she added.

Dr Ding said the Health Ministry had been informed by the Singapore International Health Regulation (IHR) Focal Point involving the confirmed 2019-nCoV patient, after he was tested positive in Singapore on Feb 8.

She said the four people had been in close contact with the man within a one-metre range, which was similar to staying in the same house.

Dr Ding also urged the public to give their co-operation during investigations and urged them to adhere to the ministry's advice.

"The state Health Department is conducting all control and prevention measures.

"The people will be informed from time to time," she added.

Those who need clarifications on the disease or wish to get more information on any other illnesses can call the state Health Department's Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre at 05-243 3962, or email to the cprcprk@moh.gov.my.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.