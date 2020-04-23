4-year-old boy perishes in house fire in Malaysia

MERSING - A four-year-old boy died after his family home, in which 18 relatives lived, was razed in a fire at Kampung Bukit Pasir in Endau.

Endau Fire and Rescue station chief Mohd Alias Hussin said two fire engines, one emergency response vehicle and one utility vehicle with 21 firemen rushed to the scene upon receiving a distress call on Tuesday night.

"When we arrived at the scene, the house was about 70 per cent gutted.

"The 17 other occupants of the house, including five children, escaped unhurt.

"We found the victim's body under the staircase at around 11.07pm," he said yesterday.

Mohd Alias said that the victim was identified as Mohammad Faris Sohari.

Mersing OCPD Supt Cyril Edwards, who confirmed the incident, said the family escaped the fire without realising that the victim was still inside.