4-year-old girl killed, 5 injured in van-lorry collision in Malaysia

IPOH - A four-year-old girl was killed in an accident near Tapah that left five of her family members seriously hurt.

The 4.40pm accident on Monday occurred when the family's van collided with a lorry at KM37 of the Ipoh-Teluk Intan road.

Tapah OCPD Supt Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said the girl, identified as Nur Fathiah Mohd Fariz Azlan from Kampung Telok in Air Tawar, died on the way to Hospital Kampar.

He said the Nur Fathiah's 36-year-old father, mother, and two sisters, aged two and 10, were seriously injured.

"Her eight-year-old cousin, who was also in the van, sustained head injuries.

"The lorry driver, 65, and 35-year-old passenger also sustained injuries, " he added.

Supt Wan Azharuddin said the family was heading towards Langkap when the van lost control and swerved into the opposite lane.

"The lorry driver heading towards Ipoh was unable to avoid the van and hit the side of the vehicle.

"The girl died on the way to the hospital, and a post-mortem will be carried out to ascertain the cause of death, " he added.