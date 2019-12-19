$448,600 worth of fake shoes seized in Malaysia

IPOH - The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry has seized some 27,103 pairs of counterfeit footwear worth about RM1.37million (S$448,600) from two warehouses in Menglembu here.

The ministry, in a press statement, said the raid was conducted by its enforcement officers from Putrajaya on Wednesday (Dec 18).

"The raid was carried out at the Menglembu and Chandan Raya Industrial Areas.

"We checked the premises and found the shoes and slippers," he said.

Some of the footwear carried brand names like Nike, Puma, Adidas, Levi's and Gucci.

"We also arrested a 47-year-old business owner," he added.

The case will be investigated under Section 8 of the Trade Descriptions Act.