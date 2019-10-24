5 teenagers killed in Johor car crash

Illustration photo.
PHOTO: Pixabay
Remar Nordin
The Star/Asia News Network

JOHOR BARU - Five teenagers were killed after the car they were in crashed through a road divider and collided with a bus from the opposite direction at KM1.7 Jalan Skudai Pantai Lido here.

Four youths were killed at the scene in the 5.45am tragedy yesterday. The driver died while receiving treatment at Hospital Sultanah Aminah, said Johor Baru (South) OCPD Asst Comm Shahurinain Jais.

Four of the deceased have been identified as Liew Hong Jun, 18, Ng Qi En, 18, Danny Law Yen Pin, 18, and Kenny Law Chen Shyuan, 16.

"The police have, however, failed to get the identification of the car driver. All victims were within the ages of 16 to 19," he said.

The incident started when the green Proton Wira heading from the city centre towards Skudai suddenly crashed into a road divider at the location and went in the opposite direction.

The car then collided with a bus heading towards the city centre.

The car turned due to the impact and crashed into the Royal Palace's fence.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

