6-year-old girl killed in Penang house fire

GEORGE TOWN - A six-year-old girl was killed after a fire razed her house in Taman Lip Sin here on Thursday (Jan 9).

George Town OCPD Asst Comm Soffian Santong said Koey Siew Kim was upstairs in the double-storey terrace house when the fire broke out.

"The victim's grandmother, aunt and younger brother were downstairs and they managed to flee the house. The victim's parents were out shopping at a nearby supermarket.

"Firemen in three fire engines arrived at the scene and tried to enter the house to rescue the girl but the fire was raging and prevented their entry.

"The blaze was extinguished in 15 minutes and rescuers found the girl's charred body lying near a window in a room upstairs," he said.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (fire operation and safety) officer Supt Nafis Ariff Abdullah said firemen rushed to the scene upon receiving the distress call at 4.21pm on Thursday.

"About 60 per cent of the house was razed," he said.

Meanwhile, huge amounts of prayer paraphernalia were destroyed after a storage shack storing them beside a petrol station went up in flames in Taman Sentosa, Bukit Mertajam on Thursday.