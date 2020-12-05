6-year-old Malaysian girl allegedly beaten to death by stepfather

KUALA LUMPUR - A six-year-old girl was allegedly beaten to death by her stepfather because she refused to eat.

Her lifeless body was dumped near a restaurant at Jalan Memanda 3, Ampang Point.

Ampang Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Noor Azmi Yusoff said police were alerted to the incident around 9.50am on Monday (May 11) after a security guard stumbled upon the body.

"Investigations revealed the child had no hair, was fully clothed and believed to be about six years old.

"The body was lying by the roadside and had a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) card," he said in a statement on Monday.

He said checks on the body revealed bruises at several areas including her arms and torso.

"We believe the victim was beaten with a blunt object by her stepfather because she refused to eat.

"The victim was believed to have been beaten to death at another location before she was dumped at Ampang Point," he said, adding that the body was sent to Hospital Kuala Lumpur for a post-mortem.

He said about 30 minutes after the body was found, police arrested two women and a man, who also had UNHCR cards, at a hotel at Jalan Memanda 5, Ampang Point.

"We believe the victim was killed there," he said adding that the three would be remanded to help with the murder investigations.