61-year-old man dies in fight with fellow taxi driver, 65, in KL

KUALA LUMPUR - A man died following a fight with a fellow taxi driver at a petrol station at Jalan Sungai Besi here on Tuesday (Feb 11).

Cheras OCPD Asst Comm Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon said the incident occurred at around 11.30am on Tuesday.

"We received a distress call and dispatched a police team to the scene. Investigation officers and personnel from the city police forensic unit found the victim lying motionless at the scene," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said based on the investigations and statements taken from witnesses at the scene, the victim is a 61-year-old taxi driver who got involved in a scuffle with another taxi driver.

"The body has been sent to the Canselor Tuanku Mukhriz Hospital for a post mortem," he said, adding that the case is being investigated as a murder.

ACP Mohamad Mokhsein said that the suspect is a 65-year-old man, and added that he has been arrested in connection with the case.

He said the motive for the case is still being determined and added that the police will be remanding the suspect to help with the investigation.

Pictures of two men - one wearing a white shirt covered with blood and another laying on the ground in a pool of blood - have been distributed on WhatsApp following the incident.