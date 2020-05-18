62-year-old man found dead in a drain in Sibu

SIBU - A 62-year-old motorcyclist was found dead in a drain in Kemuyang Timur 5E1 on Monday (May 18).

The victim has been identified as Skim Sebintik from Mile 24 Jalan Oya.

Firemen who rushed to the scene were puzzled how the victim could have landed into the drain.

State Fire and Rescue Department, in a statement on Monday, said that the accident had possibly occurred a day earlier.

The department had received a distress call from a member of the public who discovered the body at 8.57am on Monday.

Eight firemen led by an officer were dispatched to the scene.

"Firemen on arrival at the scene found the victim in the drain together with his motorcycle. Based on their conversation with several eyewitnesses, there was no one else involved in the accident and it could have happened 24 hours ago," it added.

Paramedics from Sibu Hospital pronounced the victim dead.

The incident was later referred to the police for further action.