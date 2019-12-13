65 Chinese nationals nabbed over online scams in Ipoh raids

The arrests came after an operation that was held on Dec 9 (above), where 40 Chinese nationals were arrested.
PHOTO: YouTube screengrab
The Star/Asia News Network

IPOH - More Chinese nationals have been arrested for online scamming, with 65 people nabbed at two locations here.

This followed an operation that was held on Monday (Dec 9), where 40 Chinese nationals were arrested.

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the raids were held at two three-storey semi-detached houses at Gerbang Maju Rapat on Wednesday between 3.30pm and 5.30pm.

"Of the 65 arrested, four were women. They are aged between 17 and 55, " he told a press conference at its state headquarters in Meru Raya here on Thursday night.

"During the operation at both locations, we also seized 232 mobile phones, 45 laptops, 26 computer monitors, one credit card swipe machine, 24 modems, 193 SIM cards, 140 ATM cards, seven credit cards from China, 47 Chinese identity cards and three passports, " he added.

During a blitz in Cyberjaya last month, the department arrested 680 Chinese nationals who were operating from a six-storey building.

A total of 104 Chinese nationals were also arrested in Kota Kinabalu last month.

Khairul Dzaimee said they also found receipts for kitchen appliances bought from a shop in Taman Maluri, Cheras, dated Oct 11 and from another shop in Subang Jaya on Oct 8.

"Based on this, it is a possibility that some of them were those escaped from the operation in Cyberjaya on Nov 20."

"We also found used and unused condoms," he said.

"We believe that one of the houses was their one-stop centre for their activities, " he added.

Khairul Dzaimee said the Chinese nationals were relaxed and were unaware about the raids.

"Some tried to escape and there was a brief scuffle with our officers. We managed to control the situation and surround the premises to prevent further escapes, " he added.

Khairul Dzaimee said those arrested would be investigated for overstaying and misuse of visitors' pass.

"We will continue with our operations to uncover more of these activities, " he said.

More about
Internet crimes and scams

TRENDING

Cabby pleads guilty to causing fatal accident after taking medicines that can cause drowsiness, blurred vision
Cabby pleads guilty to causing fatal accident after taking medicines that can cause drowsiness, blurred vision
R.chord Hsieh says he’s dating live streamer, divorcing pregnant wife
R.chord Hsieh says he’s dating live streamer, divorcing pregnant wife
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it&#039;s okay because she&#039;s pretty
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it's okay because she's pretty
Newly emerged video footages of Godfrey Gao&#039;s collapse sparks criticism of unprofessional first-aid
Newly emerged video footages of Godfrey Gao's collapse sparks criticism of unprofessional first-aid
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
First dibs: Catch Yanxi Palace spin-off series on Netflix before it&#039;s aired in China
First dibs: Catch Yanxi Palace spin-off series on Netflix before it's aired in China
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura Dec 16
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura next Monday
WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month
WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month
Man fined $6,000 for causing girlfriend&#039;s death in accident
Man fined $6,000 for causing girlfriend's death in accident
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Underrated states in Malaysia to visit that aren&#039;t Johor, Melaka or Penang
Underrated parts of Malaysia to visit that aren't Johor, Melaka or Penang
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Pay-as-you-wish Mao Shan Wang durians, free lobster at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
Pay what you like for Mao Shan Wang durians in Balestier on Dec 14
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia &amp; other fun activities
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia & other fun activities
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
True story: &#039;He threatened to leave me unless I lost weight&#039;
True story: 'He threatened to leave me unless I lost weight'

Home Works

How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
5 simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
5 simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Certis Cisco officer who kicked speeding e-scooter rider gets suspended
Certis Cisco officer who kicked PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok gets suspended
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok

SERVICES