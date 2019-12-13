65 Chinese nationals nabbed over online scams in Ipoh raids

IPOH - More Chinese nationals have been arrested for online scamming, with 65 people nabbed at two locations here.

This followed an operation that was held on Monday (Dec 9), where 40 Chinese nationals were arrested.

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the raids were held at two three-storey semi-detached houses at Gerbang Maju Rapat on Wednesday between 3.30pm and 5.30pm.

"Of the 65 arrested, four were women. They are aged between 17 and 55, " he told a press conference at its state headquarters in Meru Raya here on Thursday night.

"During the operation at both locations, we also seized 232 mobile phones, 45 laptops, 26 computer monitors, one credit card swipe machine, 24 modems, 193 SIM cards, 140 ATM cards, seven credit cards from China, 47 Chinese identity cards and three passports, " he added.