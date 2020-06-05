7 foreign men believed to have escaped quarantine centre in KL

KUALA LUMPUR - Seven foreign men are believed to have run away from a quarantine centre housed in an educational institution here.

Their disappearances were noticed at about 10am on Monday (May 4) after doctors in charge made their rounds and while examining patients under quarantine.

Sources said those who ran away were Indonesians and Bangladeshis, who were living with those who suspected of being positive for Covid-19 at Selangor Mansion, Menara City One and Kampung Baru.

It is learnt that the seven men ran away early in the morning, shortly before sahur.

Doctors in charge then informed police and Rela personnel but efforts to detect them were unsuccessful.

It is believed that the seven men damaged the fence at the quarantine centre before escaping.

Prior to this incident, a Bangladeshi man had also run away from the same quarantine centre on May 2.

Those who escaped were supposed to be under quarantine until Thursday (May 7).

Kuala Lumpur police chief Comm Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim did not elaborate further, and referred the matter to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), which is the agency in charge of all quarantine centres.

