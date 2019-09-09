7-year-old boy dies in hit-and-run in Johor Baru

JOHOR BARU - A seven-year-old boy died in a hit-and-run accident at Jalan Kempas Lama-Seelong here Saturday (Sept 7) night.

Johor Baru North OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Taib Ahmad said the incident happened at around 11.40pm.

"The victim, from Kampung Sinaran Baru in Skudai here, was crossing the road as he wanted to go to a shop before a car hit him.

"The car was heading from Seelong to Kempas. It sped off from the scene after hitting the victim, " he said in a statement here Sunday (Sept 8).

He said the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987.

ACP Mohd Taib urged those who witnessed the incident or had any information relating to the case, to contact the state police hotline at 07-221 2999 or lodge a report at the nearest police station.