7-year-old girl in JB dies of liver, kidney failure after testing negative for influenza

JOHOR BARU - A seven-year-old girl who was in critical condition after suffering liver and kidney failure died at 10.46pm Monday (Jan 13) night.

The victim, Nur Dinie Damia Muhammad Noor Ain, had been warded at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) here since Friday (Jan 10) after being transferred from a private medical centre.

She was earlier believed to have been infected with the influenza virus and had been put under close observation by the hospital's medical team

Nur Dinie Damia's father, Muhammad Noor Ain Dahalan, 38, when contacted said that his daughter was pronounced dead at about 10.46pm.

"I have been informed that the doctors are going to take a blood sample to help investigate her condition, " he said.

Earlier, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal had also visited the victim at the pediatric ward, at about 4.50pm.

He said the victim had tested negative for influenza after a PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test was conducted.

"The hospital had conducted a test after the victim was brought here. Right now, she is suffering from liver and kidney failure, " he said when met by reporters after visiting the ward here on Monday.

He added that there were currently 10 patients that have tested positive for influenza A and they have been receiving treatment at HSA.

The case of Nur Dinie Damia had also gone viral on social media.