8 arrested over child abuse allegations at Selangor welfare home

GOMBAK - Eight people have been arrested in connection with allegations of child abuse and exploitation at a welfare home in Taman Bidara, Selayang.

Gombak OCPD Asst Comm Arifai Tarawe said the suspects, including three women, were picked up on Wednesday (May 13).

"We have obtained a remand order of four days for the suspects.

"They have been remanded until Sunday (May 17)," he said when contacted Thursday (May 14).

ACP Arifai said police had previously recorded statements from nine children, aged between 13 and 18, to assist with investigations.

"Nine more, aged between five and 12, have been sent to the Child Interview Centre (CIC)," he said.

A victim was also sent to the Selayang Hospital for medical checks and treatment, he added.

"This case is still under police investigation and the public is advised to not speculate on the issue," he said.

It was reported earlier that investigations started after a video alleging abuse went viral.

ACP Arifai said at the time that the complainant claimed the children were being forced to make money packets and were beaten with sticks if they did not obey.

The complainant also said some children were molested by a relative of the owner.

"The purpose of the video was for it to be shown to the children's parents and also for it to be sent to NGOs," he said.

Incidentally, a police report was also lodged by the 44-year-old owner of the welfare home.

"On May 5, around 2am, a group of men and women, believed to be NGO members, made their way into the house and tried to take the children away.

"Threats were issued as well," ACP Arifai said.

The investigations papers were opened under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and Section 447/506 of the Penal Code.