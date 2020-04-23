8 caught gambling in Port Dickson jailed 3 days, fined $260 each

PORT DICKSON - Eight people who were caught gambling in a house located in a plantation near here were jailed four days and fined RM800 (S$260) each for violating the movement control order (MCO).

All eight accused pleaded guilty before Magistrate Siti Huzaifah Talib after the charge was read to them at the Magistrate's Court here.

The eight - labourer A. Selvam, 45; plantation supervisor M. Gunatibhan, 35; lorry drivers P. Surian, 42, and M.Loganathan, 48; bus driver R. Murugan, 49, and unemployed R. Balan, 55; R. Nehru, 49, and R. Thilipkumaran, 31 - were detained in a police raid on Monday (April 21) night.

They were caught in an unnumbered house in Ladang Salak Siliau around 10pm.

The accused were charged under Rule 6 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

Siti Huzaifah ordered them to serve their jail sentence from the day of their arrest.

They were also ordered to serve 14 days in jail if they failed to pay the fine.

Loganathan and Nehru were fined an additional RM800 each in default one month's jail for failing to produce their identity cards when they were arrested.

They were charged under Rule 25 (1)(n) of the National Registration Regulations which provides a jail term of not more than three years or a fine not exceeding RM20,000.

All eight accused paid the fine.