8 H1N1 flu cases detected in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU - Eight H1N1 (Influenza A) cases have been detected in Sabah since Dec 15, says state Health and People's Well-being Minister Datuk Frankie Poon.

He said the cases involved children aged between 12 months and 12 years, and all were in stable condition.

He added having detected the eight cases, the state Health Department was now taking the necessary steps to check its spread, including through public awareness activities.

Poon made this statement on Sunday (Dec 29) following viral messages on WhatsApp urging people to stay away from public places, especially certain malls, with the detection of H1N1 cases at a private hospital here.

He said the influenza virus infects the respiratory system, resulting in patients suffering from flu and fever, sore throat, cough, loss of appetite and headache, among other symptoms.

The flu could be spread through coughing and spitting.

Vaccine for the flu were available in all government hospitals, Poon said.

He urged people infected by the flu to avoid going to public places and to seek medical treatment.