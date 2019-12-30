8 H1N1 flu cases detected in Sabah

Health and People's Well-being Minister Datuk Frankie Poon.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Muguntan Vanar
The Star/Asia News Network

KOTA KINABALU - Eight H1N1 (Influenza A) cases have been detected in Sabah since Dec 15, says state Health and People's Well-being Minister Datuk Frankie Poon.

He said the cases involved children aged between 12 months and 12 years, and all were in stable condition.

He added having detected the eight cases, the state Health Department was now taking the necessary steps to check its spread, including through public awareness activities.

Poon made this statement on Sunday (Dec 29) following viral messages on WhatsApp urging people to stay away from public places, especially certain malls, with the detection of H1N1 cases at a private hospital here.

He said the influenza virus infects the respiratory system, resulting in patients suffering from flu and fever, sore throat, cough, loss of appetite and headache, among other symptoms.

The flu could be spread through coughing and spitting.

Vaccine for the flu were available in all government hospitals, Poon said.

He urged people infected by the flu to avoid going to public places and to seek medical treatment.

More about
H1N1 Influenza malaysia

TRENDING

Gossip mill: Taiwanese singer Cheer Chen facing lawsuit for adultery - and other entertainment news this week
Taiwanese singer Cheer Chen facing lawsuit for adultery
Motorcyclist, 37, killed in accident with trailer at Jurong West
Motorcyclist, 37, killed in accident with trailer at Jurong West
Singapore tattoo artist is a Primary 6 girl
Singapore tattoo artist is a Primary 6 girl
How much is enough for retirement?
How much is enough for retirement?
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in &#039;life-or-death flight&#039;
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in 'life-or-death flight'
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I became an expert on JB but I&#039;d recommend Batam instead
This year I became an expert on JB - but I'd recommend Batam instead
Five stabbed during Hanukkah party in rabbi&#039;s New York house
Five stabbed during Hanukkah party in rabbi's New York house
20 things to throw out of your home before 2020 (and where to toss them)
20 things to throw out of your home before 2020 (and where to toss them)
Singapore flight attendants share the pros and cons of flying
Singapore flight attendants share the pros and cons of flying
2 dead, 4 injured in serious car accident outside Lucky Plaza; driver arrested
2 dead, 4 injured in serious car accident outside Lucky Plaza; driver arrested
Factory outlets in Singapore: The best shops for cheap branded goods (2020)
Factory outlets in Singapore: The best shops for cheap branded goods (2020)
From Singapore&#039;s Jamie Chua to Thailand&#039;s Angelina Jolie, here are 7 women putting their talent and wealth to good uses
From Singapore's Jamie Chua to Thailand's Angelina Jolie, here are 7 women putting their talent and wealth to good uses

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

1-for-1 movie tickets, McDonald&#039;s curry sauce bottle returns &amp; other deals this week
McDonald's curry sauce bottle and spicy nuggets return
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don&#039;t have to
This year I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don't have to
The top chiropractors to go in Singapore
The top chiropractors to go in Singapore
&#039;Cherlss &amp; Keich&#039; tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China
'Cherlss & Keich' tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China

Home Works

Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

My 2019 in AsiaOne involved taking photos of people in the changing room
My 2019 involved taking photos of people in the changing room
No joke: Cat trapped in car turns hazard lights on for help
No joke: Cat trapped in car turns hazard lights on for help
Chinese man survives 22-storey fall after stepping into &#039;floorless lift&#039;
Chinese man survives 22-storey fall after stepping into 'floorless lift'
Fight breaks out at Geylang coffee shop
Fight breaks out at Geylang coffee shop

SERVICES