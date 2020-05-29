8 men arrested following brawl over accident vehicle in Selangor

SERDANG - Police have arrested eight men following a brawl between two groups believed to be from different tow truck companies.

Serdang OCPD Asst Comm Ismadi Borhan said the incident occurred at around 2pm Thursday (May 28) near Serdang Raya 1/7 in Seri Kembangan.

"The complainant, a 36-year-old tow truck driver, was instructed by his employer to tow a car which had been involved in an accident.

"At the scene, the driver encountered another towing company there and a misunderstanding occurred," he said when contacted Friday (May 29).

He said a scuffle ensued between at least 20 people leading to the other group breaking the windows of the complainant's vehicle.

"The groups dispersed when a police car arrived at the scene.

"Investigations revealed the cause for the brawl was because the accident vehicle was insured by the same company the complainant worked at, but the vehicle owner had directed another company to manage the vehicle," he said.

ACP Ismadi said they have arrested eight suspects so far and are working on tracing the whereabouts of those still at large.

"The victim suffered injuries to his head.

"The suspects will be remanded to help with further investigations," he said.