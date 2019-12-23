800 tourists stranded on Penang Hill after train breakdown

It was a long night for about 800 holidaymakers who got stranded on Penang Hill after the funicular train broke down at the Middle Station.

Some of them had to trudge down the hill while others were taken to the Botanical Gardens where four Rapid Penang buses were waiting to ferry them.

It happened at about 8 pm on Saturday.

All the visitors were eventually brought down to safety with the help of rescuers from the Penang Fire and Rescue Department and other related agencies by about 1.30 am yesterday.

Penang Hill Corporation general manager Datuk Cheok Lay Leng said the stranded visitors on the hill were supplied with food like bread, snacks and candy as well as water while waiting for their turn to be transported.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience. This is really an unforeseen circumstance, but fortunately, many visitors were very patient with us during the incident, " he said.

Repair works to get the train service back on track are still ongoing as of press time.

This is the second time within a month that such a breakdown happened.

On Dec 4, Bernama reported that about 500 people were affected by a funicular service disruption for about two hours.