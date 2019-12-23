800 tourists stranded on Penang Hill after train breakdown

Nightmare on the hill: Visitors waiting to be rescued at the Penang hilltop station.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Imran Hilmy
The Star/Asia News Network

It was a long night for about 800 holidaymakers who got stranded on Penang Hill after the funicular train broke down at the Middle Station.

Some of them had to trudge down the hill while others were taken to the Botanical Gardens where four Rapid Penang buses were waiting to ferry them.

It happened at about 8 pm on Saturday.

All the visitors were eventually brought down to safety with the help of rescuers from the Penang Fire and Rescue Department and other related agencies by about 1.30 am yesterday.

Penang Hill Corporation general manager Datuk Cheok Lay Leng said the stranded visitors on the hill were supplied with food like bread, snacks and candy as well as water while waiting for their turn to be transported.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience. This is really an unforeseen circumstance, but fortunately, many visitors were very patient with us during the incident, " he said.

Repair works to get the train service back on track are still ongoing as of press time.

This is the second time within a month that such a breakdown happened.

On Dec 4, Bernama reported that about 500 people were affected by a funicular service disruption for about two hours.

Apparently, it was caused by an operational error.

On average, the funicular train makes 125 trips daily. It is estimated that about 10,000 people would visit the hill during peak season.

Spanning 2km, the Penang Hill funicular railway line is the longest in Asia and the only one in South-East Asia.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has expressed concern over the breakdown.

According to a statement from Istana Negara, the King was thankful that all the stranded visitors were safe.

He expressed hope that the funicular train's hydraulic brake problems would be fixed and that steps would be taken immediately to prevent a recurrence.

The King and Queen had also gone up the hill to visit The Habitat and left at about 7 pm on Saturday.

