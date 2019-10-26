9 children among 15 injured as van collides with cement truck in Malaysia

NIBONG TEBAL - Fifteen people including nine children from the Kemas (community development department) kindergarten were injured after a van collided with a cement truck in Simpang Ampat here.

In a statement by Penang Fire and Rescue Department, the accident occurred in front of the Simpang Ampat police station at 9.41am Saturday (Oct 26).

"The victims, five adults and nine children, sustained minor injuries and were sent to the hospital.

"Work to rescue the lorry driver from the wreckage is still ongoing," said the department's fire operation and safety officer Supt Nafis Ariff Abdullah in a statement.