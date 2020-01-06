9 divers arrested for defying conditional MCO; boat, equipment seized

MIRI - Nine local divers have been arrested for carrying out recreational diving in the South China Sea off the coast of Miri in northern Sarawak.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) made the arrests on Sunday (May 31) evening about 12.7 nautical miles from the Miri shore.

Miri MMEA enforcement chief Capt Mohd Fauzi Othman said on Monday (June 1) that the arrests were made after the divers were found to be carrying out their activities in defiance of the conditional movement control order (MCO).

"The group of nine individuals did not have any permit to conduct diving activities.

"Our marine patrol boat found them defying the conditional MCO during a patrol round.

"We have arrested them and sent them to the Miri police station.

"We also seized their boat and diving equipment," he told the press here.

Fauzi said recreational diving is still prohibited during the conditional MCO period.

He said locals and tourists alike must apply for written permits before they can carry out diving activities in the state's waters.