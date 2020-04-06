9 Shah Alam eateries shut for flouting rules

NINE eateries in Shah Alam have been ordered to close, during an enforcement operation by the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA), for flouting various regulations.

A total of 48 compounds were also issued, among them for not adhering to social distancing, cleanliness and food handling rules as well as not implementing the Selangor government's Selangkah mobile app.

The app has a QR code that functions as a digital logbook for people visiting any premises.

The eateries were ordered to close for 14 days.

Aside from carrying out regular checks on cleanliness, proper food handling and validity of business licences, MBSA also inspected if eatery operators observed the conditional movement control order (MCO) ruling.

MBSA deputy mayor Mohd Rashidi Ruslan said it had received numerous complaints from residents that some eateries were not following the MCO rules and diners did not practise social distancing.

"For example, more customers would sit at a table when it is clearly marked for only two or four, " he said.

Ninety-four officers from MBSA's enforcement and environmental health departments were part of the joint operation with the police and army.

They were split into three groups and tackled three areas namely Seksyen U1 to Seksyen U6, Seksyen 1 to Seksyen 14 and Seksyen 15 to Seksyen 25.

A total of 72 eateries and two roadside stalls were inspected.

"Our officers also checked if the eatery operators had recorded visitors' details and temperature as well as used the Selangkah app."

An enforcement officer showing samples of cockroach and rat droppings collected from an eatery in Shah Alam. PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

Some eateries were ordered to close because cockroaches and rat droppings were found on the premises.

Mohd Rashidi added that some restaurant owners were hesitant to compel their customers to adhere to social distancing rules while dining in.

"Some eateries complied with the rules but customers were not as cooperative.

"The operators and diners will be in trouble if they do not obey the SOPs, " he said, adding that diners who refused to practise social distancing could be fined RM1,000 (S$328).

He urged young children and the elderly to continue staying home and avoid crowded places to reduce their risk of contracting Covid-19.

