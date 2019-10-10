9-year-old Malaysian boy feared drowned after falling into drain

PETALING JAYA - On the same day after a three-year-old boy died after falling into a manhole in Ipoh, a nine-year-old boy is feared to have drowned after falling into a drain in Ampang.

The second incident occurred on Tuesday in Taman Bukit Teratai when Mohamad Danish Supri Antony was playing with some friends at about 6.22pm.

Ampang Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Noor Azmi Yusoff said the boy was believed to have fallen into a drain and been swept away by strong currents as it was raining.

"His mother called the Mers 999 hotline. A Search and Rescue (SAR) operation consisting of various agencies, including the police and Fire and Rescue Department, has been launched but as at 2.30pm yesterday we have not found the victim," he said at a press conference.