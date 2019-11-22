$98 incentive for Selangor couples to keep marriage alive

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Sheila Sri Priya
The Star/Asia News Network

Spouses from Selangor will get RM300 (S$98) to attend a pilot marriage course for couples.

The state government initiative called Program Insentif Generasi Muda Selangor (iGems) is an effort to strengthen the institution of marriage.

The course, however, is only available to couples tying the knot for the first time and those below the age of 40.

Selangor youth, sports and human capital development committee chairman Mohd Khairuddin Othman said RM550,603 has been allocated for the programme which targets youths below 40.

He said the course would focus on topics such as financial management, emotional needs and parenting.

"In order to qualify for the programme, one spouse must be from Selangor.

"If both the husband and wife are from Selangor, each will receive RM300 to attend the session.

"If only one partner is from Selangor, then the Selangorian receives RM300.

"Our objective is to strengthen the institution of marriage, " he said at a press conference at Bangunan Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah.

Khairuddin said statistics showed that divorce cases were common among couples aged between 30 and 40.

"Most couples divorce within the first five years of marriage, " he said, adding that the

state's divorce rates were the highest nationwide at 12,203 in 2017.

He said the programme was open to couples married between Sept 1,2018 and Dec 31,2019.

Those planning to get married on Jan 1,2020, can apply to attend the course six months into their marriage.

"This programme is open to all races and people of different religions in the state as the focus is on financial management, emotional needs and parenting, " he said.

For details visit www.yawas.my

