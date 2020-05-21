Abandoned boat found off Muar with $80,000 worth of drugs on board

JOHOR BARU - The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) discovered RM250,000 (S$80,000) worth of drugs inside a small boat found abandoned near Parit Jawa.

Johor MMEA maritime operations deputy director Capt Sanifah Yusof said an enforcement team on patrol found a small boat approximately 0.4 nautical miles southeast of Parit Jawa at around 5.30pm on Wednesday (May 20).

"Checks of the abandoned boat found five plastic packages of Chinese tea hidden inside the boat's petrol container and further inspection found that the packages contained a crystal powder believed to be syabu," said Sanifah.

He added at a press conference held at Johor MMEA headquarters here on Thursday (May 21) that each package weighed about a kilogram and that the street price for syabu is around RM50,000 per kilogram.

Sanifah also said that the MMEA believes the boat was heading to international waters to smuggle the drugs as the area was a hotspot for smuggling activities, including human trafficking.

He added that smuggling syndicates were using small boats to pose as fishermen and said that these boats would head out to locations near international waters.

"Once they arrive at the scene, another boat will be waiting there to carry out the transaction," he said, adding that the abandoned boat was believed to be heading towards Indonesia.

Sanifah said prior to the discovery, MMEA obtained information about cross-border criminal activity with the co-operation of the General Operations Force.

"We believed that the suspects might have known about this, forcing the person to abandon the boat and this led us to the drugs," he added.

He said that the total value of the seized items is RM256,500, including the 19-foot long boat and the 40-horsepower engine.

Sanifah said that the MMEA was still investigating the matter and urged those with information to contact the authorities including the state Maritime Operations Centre at 07-2199404.