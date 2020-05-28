Accident causes massive jam on Malaysia's North-South Expressway, van passenger killed

IPOH - A 39-year-old man was killed when the security van he was in was involved in a three-vehicle pile-up at KM389 on the northbound lane of the North-South Expressway, near Behrang.

Muallim OCPD Supt Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said the victim, known only as Iruwan, died on the spot during the 12.30pm incident on Wednesday (May 27).

Supt Sulizmie said the van driver suffered serious injuries while another passenger sustained cuts and bruises.

He said the accident also involved a diesel tanker and a lorry that was transporting vegetables.

"Initial investigation showed that the incident is believed to have been caused by the tanker driver, who was heading from Klang to Slim River.

"The driver is believed to have lost control of his vehicle and rammed into the back of the van," he said, adding that the van was transporting money.

"The collision caused the van to crash into the back of another lorry, which was carrying vegetables," he added.

Supt Sulizmie said both drivers of the lorry and tanker were unharmed.

He added that the matter would be investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act for reckless driving causing death.

The accident had also caused massive traffic crawl on both sides of the road.

The tanker had crashed through the middle divider and it ended up on the southbound side of the road, blocking off three lanes.

According to a Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman, there was some diesel spillage and its hazardous materials unit from Pasir Puteh, Ipoh, was mobilised for clean-up works.

The damaged vehicles were removed at about 3pm but the roads on both sides of the expressway remained closed to traffic.