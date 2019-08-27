Act of malicious intent not ruled out in KLIA disruption

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) is not ruling out the possibility that the recent network failure at the KL International Airport (KLIA) and KLIA2 was caused by an "act of malicious intent".

MAHB group chief executive officer Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin said the organisation would let the authorities handle the situation.

On its part, he said MAHB remained committed to providing the highest quality of service and would continue to monitor the situation and ensure smooth operations.

Raja Azmi said despite the network disruption in the last few days, the group wished to reassure the public that security at the airport remains intact.

"This is possible due to the close co-operation with the Immigration Department and the police. While we have extended all possible assistance to the airlines during this period, the same level of assistance and understanding was also given to us by the airlines.

"We would like to take this opportunity to once again express our sincere gratitude to our airline and agency stakeholders for coming together and providing the best fall-back solutions," said Raja Azmi, who also thanked passengers and the public for their patience.