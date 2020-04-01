Ah Long in Malaysia records video of himself firebombing home

KUALA LUMPUR - An illegal moneylender resorted to video-recording himself fire-bombing a home in Jinjang here in an alleged bid to extort money from a family.

The incident was highlighted by MCA Public Services and Complaints Department head Datuk Seri Michael Chong, who warned that Ah Longs are now using extreme measures to extort money.

"I don't think they are just Ah Longs but extortionists who target innocent family members who did not borrow money from them, " he told a press conference at Wisma MCA here yesterday.

In the incident, Chong said the victim, Lau Tien Sung, 55, said he was shocked when he received a call from his 81-year-old father at about 5pm on Monday informing him that an unknown individual had thrown a petrol bomb into their home.

They then lodged a police report that day over the incident.

Three days later, Lau received a call from a man demanding that Lau settle a RM45,000 (S$14,805) loan his younger brother had allegedly taken.

"The man also sent Lau a recording of Monday's fire-bombing incident. He admitted that he was the one who threw the petrol bomb as a warning to Lau's family that they would be hurt if he failed to pay up, " Chong related.

In the 20-second video clip, a man, whose face is obscured, is shown lighting a bottle believed to be filled with petrol before hurling it into the porch of Lau's house.

Chong said he had raised the matter with the Sentul police and Bukit Aman's Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7).