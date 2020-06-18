Aid for Malaysian man who has to hunt to feed his 6 children

A man in Ayer Tawar, Perak, resorts to hunting and selling his catch to feed his six children, reported Makkal Osai.

The man, identified as Gunasekaran, lived in a rented house with his children after his wife left them.

They were struggling to get even one meal a day as the man's sole income came from selling his catch.

An aide to Beruas MP Ngeh Koo Ham, K. Thinagaran, gave the family three months' worth of groceries.

They would also be referred to the state Welfare Department to receive monthly assistance.