AirAsia: 1 scandal too many, or too big for Mahathir's Malaysia to let fail?

AirAsia has gone from strength to strength despite a series of controversies over the years - and while Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has thrown the government's support behind it once again, is there now too much turbulence for the scandal-ridden Malaysian carrier to stay aloft?

The budget airline last week faced bribery allegations that came to light after planemaker Airbus settled a corruption investigation into employee conduct by Britain's Serious Fraud Office by paying US$4 billion (S$5.5 billion) in fines.

With Malaysia's anti-corruption authorities and Securities Commission looking into the matter, questions abound not just as to the future of AirAsia, but whether a much-discussed potential merger between it and flag carrier Malaysia Airlines will come to fruition.

The British antifraud watchdog said Airbus had paid a bribe of US$50 million in the form of a sponsorship for a racing team owned by top officials from AirAsia and its long-haul sister company AirAsiaX, in return for an order for 180 planes, later changed to 135.

AirAsia denied the allegations, saying its executives "negotiated rigorously in the interests of the company and had at all times acted in good faith", and formed a committee to review the accusations.

Chief executive Tony Fernandes and executive chairman Kamarudin Meranun announced they would stand down "for a period of two months or such other period that the company may deem fit".

Meanwhile, an AirAsia minority shareholder has initiated proceedings on behalf of the company to recover the money paid to the racing team by Airbus.

But while the airline seems to be in a tailspin, analysts say AirAsia is just too big and important to Malaysia to fail.

AirAsia chief executive Tony Fernandes (left) and executive chairman Kamarudin Meranun have announced they would stand down while the company reviews bribery allegations against it.

PHOTO: Reuters

According to industry watchers, this is most likely why Mahathir came out in what was seen as defence of the airline following the bribery allegations.

The premier said it was "normal" for business dealings to feature offset payments, as long as the money did not enter "individual pockets".

His office later walked back the remarks, clarifying that it was up to investigators to determine if the US$50 million sum was a bribe.

"[Mahathir] said that only if the money goes to individuals then it becomes a bribe. If it is not for personal benefit, then it is not a bribe in his view," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

This is not the first scandal to plague the airline.

Chief executive Fernandes and other AirAsia officials were in January summoned by Indian authorities for questioning in relation to alleged financial irregularities and potential criminal misconduct while the airline was lobbying to obtain a licence for AirAsia India in 2018.

In 2017, AirAsia was forced to deny wrongdoing after an inquiry into Rolls-Royce by the SFO alleged that improper discounts were handed out.

Fernandes also came under fire that year for painting a jet in the colours of former ruling coalition Barisan Nasional to ferry around deposed ex-premier Najib Razak, who is now facing over 40 charges of graft and corruption linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption scandal.