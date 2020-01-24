AirAsia and Malindo Air cancel flights to Wuhan

PETALING JAYA - With the Chinese authorities ordering a lockdown of Wuhan to contain the novel coronavirus from spreading, AirAsia and Malindo Air have cancelled flights to the city with immediate effect.

In a travel advisory, AirAsia said all its flights from Kota Kinabalu, Bangkok and Phuket to Wuhan would be temporarily cancelled until Jan 28.

AirAsia flies from Kota Kinabalu to Wuhan once a day, while its flights from Phuket and Bangkok fly to the city once and twice a day, respectively.

China has imposed a quarantine on Wuhan with its people now barred from leaving the city.

It has been reported that all its public transportation services such as buses, subways and ferries have stopped operating, as well as its airport closed to outgoing passengers.

"AirAsia gives its assurance that the safety and well-being of our guests and Allstars is our top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from global and local health authorities, including the World Health Organisation.

"AirAsia's guests who are in Wuhan are advised to abide by announcements made by the government and health authorities, and to contact their respective diplomatic missions or embassies in China for assistance," it said.

It noted that customers who wished to amend their travel plans to or from Wuhan can reroute to any other mainland China station for flights to Kota Kinabalu, Bangkok and Phuket without additional cost, subject to seat availability, for all flights before Feb 29.

It added that for flights to and from Wuhan on or before Feb 29, guests could retain the value of their fare in their AirAsia BIG Loyalty account for future travel with AirAsia.