AirAsia Malaysia starts flying again, passengers need to bring own masks

AirAsia returned to the skies with domestic flights in Malaysia on April 29, but passengers need to follow Covid-19 safety measures.

Each passenger will need to bring their own mask and wear it properly before, during and after the flight, including during check-in and bag collection. Any guest without a mask will be denied boarding.

AirAsia chief safety officer Captain Ling Liong Tien said the carrier is stepping up all precautionary measures to ensure a safe journey.

"First and foremost, it is your responsibility to ensure that you are eligible to travel, be it international or domestic, before booking a flight.

"We kindly ask that you observe the universally recommended protective precautionary measures, including practising high personal hygiene, " he said in a statement.

Other Covid-19 safety measures include a baggage allowance of only one piece (instead of the usual two), not exceeding 7kg, and earlier arrival at the airport - at least three hours - before departure.

AirAsia Group president (Airlines) Bo Lingam said the carrier has undertaken a thorough review of guest handling procedures both on ground and onboard in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We have been working closely with the airport authorities to ensure that all relevant precautionary measures are in place to ensure a safe, pleasant and comfortable journey for everyone," he said in a statement.

Bo added that AirAsia will adhere to guidance from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to ensure "the highest standards of compliance and conformance".

The resumption of services will initially be for key selected domestic routes, which will increase gradually to include international destinations around the network, once the situation improves and governments lift borders and travel restrictions.

For more information, visit airasia.com.

AirAsia also recently made news when reports surfaced of the carrier introducing a new personal protective equipment (PPE) for its cabin crew.

When contacted, an AirAsia spokesperson said the matter is still being reviewed.

"AirAsia Philippines initiated a trial run of a customised PPE design. It was first used in a recent recovery flight and a further assessment of the design is underway.

"The customised PPE is still being reviewed," the spokesperson said.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.