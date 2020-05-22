AirAsia selling Covid-19 PPE kits in Malaysia sewn by low-income women for $8

The collaboration between the philantrophic arm of AirAsia and local social enterprise Batik Boutique is set to benefit around 25 seamstresses.



"Every time you’re buying a product from Batik Boutique, you’re actually employing five to 10 people versus a factory-made mask you might buy somewhere else.



"About five to 10 women makes a mask and they all get fair wages," said AirAsia Foundation executive director Yap Mun Ching.



The PPE sets retail for RM25 (S$8) and are available at DestinationGOOD.com.



The public can purchase it as a gift to medical staff at selected hospitals.



According to Yap, philantrophy has been affected amid the coronavirus crisis.



"The implementation of quarantine measures and social distancing has dramatically changed how we live and how we work. The world of philanthropy is no less affected, ” she said.



AirAsia Foundation's latest initiative aims to support those in need while helping the fight against Covid-19.



"Our latest effort sees us partner with local social enterprise Batik Boutique to help provide livelihood for women from low-income backgrounds by producing PPE for frontliners, ” said Yap.

Besides the locally-made PPE – which AirAsia is also sourcing for operational use – AirAsia Foundation also carries new Batik Boutique products such as batik face masks and batik colouring kits for homeschooling.Batik Boutique trains women from low-income backgrounds to produce gifts and fashion accessories so they can gain fair, sustainable income and acquire marketable skills.Recently, AirAsia donated basic necessities to over 1,700 Orang Asli families in Pahang through a digital donation initiative.Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) employees too joined hands to contribute essential items to 40 orang asli families in Selangor recently.The community has been severely impacted by the loss of their daily income as a result of the movement control order (MCO).

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.