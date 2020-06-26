All Malaysian govt reps must declare assets: PM Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA - All elected representatives in the government must declare their assets within three months from the date they were sworn in, says Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Prime Minister, who chaired the Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption (JKKMAR) by way of video conferencing yesterday, said the committee was informed of the latest status regarding asset declarations by elected representatives and administrative personnel as stipulated in the Administrative Personnel Code of Ethics.

“It was collectively decided that decisions on policy made in past JKKMAR meetings will be continued, including strengthening accountability and integrity of Parliament representatives through asset declaration,” he said in a statement.

All 31 ministers and 37 deputy ministers were sworn in on March 10.

The Dewan Rakyat approved the Code of Ethics for Administrative Members and MPs on July 1, 2019, which compels all MPs, senators and their immediate family members to declare their assets.

Muhyiddin added that JKKMAR had agreed in principle on the proposal by the Malaysia Productivity Corporation for all ministries and agencies responsible in the issuance of permits and licences to display their licensing application guideline online for public viewing.

“This is aimed at creating a more transparent mechanism in the permit and licensing management process, improving integrity and avoiding the occurrence of bribery,” he said.

The meeting also agreed in principle for a comprehensive study to be conducted to further improve compliance of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Report and Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission Report.

Muhyiddin said the committee had also decided on several important matters, including implementing the Organisational Anti-Corruption Plan and Corruption Risk Management evaluation at all ministries as well as agencies.

“Also decided was the strengthening of the corruption prevention system in the private sector through Beneficiary Ownership and business entity according to the Guidelines of Adequate Procedures and increasing transparency on public procurement procedures to avoid leakages of public funds whilst focusing on economic-related issues, especially on the cost of living among the people,” he said.