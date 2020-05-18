Allow us to reopen for business, say Malaysia's hairdressers

SIBU - Hairdressers want the government to allow them to reopen after being closed since the movement control order (MCO) was enforced on March 18.

A member of Malaysian Hairdressers Association, Steven Yek said they were left without any income for almost two months now.

"Our business situation is very bleak right now, with zero income.

"Hopefully, the government will look into our plight and allow us to resume business as soon as possible," he said.

Yek said a number of hair salons in Sibu, Bintulu and Kuching had shut down their businesses because they could not afford to pay the high monthly rental for their premises in commercial buildings and hypermarkets.

"I am fortunate that the owner of my premises is considerate enough to give me a 50 per cent reduction on rent. But even with lower rental, I find it difficult to cope as I still have to pay my staff salary," he said.

Yek said if they were to wait any longer, their situation would worsen, with some even giving up their business.

"Many of our customers are waiting for us to reopen as well."

He said the hairdressers association had issued guidelines to all its members to follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) when the government allowed them to operate again.

"We will follow guidelines such as checking customers' temperature, providing hand sanitiser and ensuring social distancing," he said.

A hairdresser, Kong Yuk Ling, said it was time they were allowed to reopen.

"Things are better now, with fewer Covid-19 positive cases," said Kong.

