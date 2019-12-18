Altantuya murder: Former Malaysian commando has not left prison since 2015, says Prisons Department

PETALING JAYA - Former Malaysian commando Azilah Hadri, who was sentenced to death for the murder of Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu in 2006, has never set foot outside of prison since April 15, 2015, said the Malaysian Prisons Department.

In a statement on Wednesday (Dec 18), the department said Azilah was last out of prison on that date to attend trial at Sepang magistrate's court.

"Azilah's escort to the court was arranged after Kajang Prison received an order from the court to bring him for the trial."

"It is in accordance with Section 30 of the Prisons Act," said the department.

The statement comes after the lawyer of former prime minister Najib Razak claimed on Tuesday that Azilah was brought outside the prison in breach of procedures to allegedly meet with a "VVIP" in February this year.

However, lawyer Shafee Abdullah declined to name the person.

The Prison Department said based on its records, Azilah was never allowed to leave the prison, nor was he taken out since that day for any matter.

"Since last year, Azilah was visited 34 times by family members and 15 times by his lawyer at Kajang Prison."

"Thus, any allegation that Azilah was taken out of prison to meet a VVIP this year is definitely not true," the department added.