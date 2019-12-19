Altantuya murder: Malaysia's Bar Council joins calls for investigation into convicted killer's new claims

PHOTO: AFP
M. Kumar
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - The Bar Council has joined the growing number of voices calling for a fresh investigation into former police commando Azilah Hadri's statutory declaration (SD) into the murder of Altantuya Shaariibuu.

Its president Abdul Fareed Abdul Gafoor said that all effort must be made to conduct a comprehensive investigation into all the facts and circumstances surrounding the crime.

"There are no limitations for criminal investigations. The truth in this case must emerge. There cannot be any cover-ups or attempts to shield or conceal any evidence or facts," he said in a statement on Wednesday (Dec 18).

Fareed added that the revelations in the SD, which implicate former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and others, are damning and shocking, not only with regard to the personalities involved, but also the perception of Malaysia, and our justice system, internationally.

Azilah dropped a bombshell recently when he filed a 17-page SD claiming that he had killed the Mongolian model Altantuya on the orders of Najib, who was then deputy prime minister.

The SD was filed by his lawyer J. Kuldeep Kumar on Oct 17 as part of his application seeking the Federal Court review.

The SD detailed how Azilah was brought to Najib's residence Seri Kenangan in Pekan, his parliamentary constituency, while he was on duty.

He stated that Najib not only ordered the killing but also requested that explosives from the police's Special Actions Unit (UTK) armoury be used to get rid of Altantuya's body in a covert-style operation.

Najib has since denied the allegations and also called for an investigation into the claims stated in the SD.

Other civil figures urging the same are the Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4) executive director Cynthia Gabriel and human rights NGO Hakam president Datuk Dr Gurdial Singh Nijar Gurdial.

More about
malaysia police lawyers

TRENDING

Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
China university expels 92 foreign students
China university expels 92 foreign students
Chicken rice served at wedding banquet takes social media by storm
Chicken rice served at wedding banquet takes social media by storm
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Trump impeached for abuse of power, obstruction of Congress
Trump impeached for abuse of power, obstruction of Congress
Folks are starting to tinker with the viral KFC rice cooker recipe from Japan
Folks are starting to tinker with the viral KFC rice cooker recipe from Japan
What to do in JB this weekend: New Danga Bay mall, karaoke hotpot &amp; other wet weather activities
New Danga Bay mall opens in JB; karaoke hotpot & other wet weather activities for a weekend across the Causeway
Mazda driver gets out of car in time before it&#039;s engulfed in flames on TPE
Mazda driver gets out of car in time before it's engulfed in flames on TPE
I don&#039;t want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
I don't want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

10 reasons why you should change your job, even if you don&#039;t want to
10 reasons why you should change your job, even if you don't want to
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness &amp; Amore Fitness - worth it?
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness & Amore Fitness - worth it?
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
Singapore busker sees the best and worst of humanity on the streets
'A piece of my heart really died': 26-year-old Singapore busker shares perils of the job

Home Works

Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop&#039;s pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop's pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare

SERVICES