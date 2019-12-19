Altantuya murder: Malaysia's Bar Council joins calls for investigation into convicted killer's new claims

PETALING JAYA - The Bar Council has joined the growing number of voices calling for a fresh investigation into former police commando Azilah Hadri's statutory declaration (SD) into the murder of Altantuya Shaariibuu.

Its president Abdul Fareed Abdul Gafoor said that all effort must be made to conduct a comprehensive investigation into all the facts and circumstances surrounding the crime.

"There are no limitations for criminal investigations. The truth in this case must emerge. There cannot be any cover-ups or attempts to shield or conceal any evidence or facts," he said in a statement on Wednesday (Dec 18).

Fareed added that the revelations in the SD, which implicate former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and others, are damning and shocking, not only with regard to the personalities involved, but also the perception of Malaysia, and our justice system, internationally.

Azilah dropped a bombshell recently when he filed a 17-page SD claiming that he had killed the Mongolian model Altantuya on the orders of Najib, who was then deputy prime minister.

The SD was filed by his lawyer J. Kuldeep Kumar on Oct 17 as part of his application seeking the Federal Court review.

The SD detailed how Azilah was brought to Najib's residence Seri Kenangan in Pekan, his parliamentary constituency, while he was on duty.

He stated that Najib not only ordered the killing but also requested that explosives from the police's Special Actions Unit (UTK) armoury be used to get rid of Altantuya's body in a covert-style operation.

Najib has since denied the allegations and also called for an investigation into the claims stated in the SD.

Other civil figures urging the same are the Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4) executive director Cynthia Gabriel and human rights NGO Hakam president Datuk Dr Gurdial Singh Nijar Gurdial.