Altantuya murder: My father is not a murderer, says Najib's daughter

PETALING JAYA - The daughter of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has slammed allegations that he is involved in the murder of Mongolian Altantuya Shaariibuu.

Nooryana Najwa Najib rubbished claims by former police officer Azilah Hadri that her father gave the order to kill Altantuya.

"My father is not a murderer," she said in an Instagram post on Monday (Dec 16).

"I just spent the last two hours listening to former US president (Barack) Obama speak about the need for political leaders to realise that you are in this position to do your job and work for the people.

"For a brief moment, I was rejuvenated. Then I came home to see such slanderous claims promulgated to mask certain parties' incompetencies," she said.

She went on to question if such slanderous claims will continue to spread in the country.

"Who is the biggest victim in all of these never-ending games of betrayal and slander? It is the rakyat, our children, our grandchildren.

"Are we going to allow lies and deceit to be the new order of success in our country?" she said.

Her post was also accompanied by hashtags #callingonmalaysiabaru, #bossku, #daddyku and #allahmahakuasa.

It was reported that Azilah claimed in his statutory declaration (SD) that Najib gave the order to kill Altantuya.

The former chief inspector claimed that Najib, who was deputy prime minister and defence minister at the time in 2006, met him and had ordered him to "shoot to kill" Altantuya as she was a "dangerous foreign spy".

Azilah said this in a shocking allegation filed in an SD along with his application seeking the Federal Court to review its decision on his conviction and death sentence imposed on him and then-Corporal Sirul Azhar Umar, a former police commando, in 2001.

The SD, which was first revealed by Malaysiakini, was filed on Oct 17 as part of his application seeking the Federal Court review.

He is also seeking a retrial in order to provide full evidence on the clandestine operation in open court so that "justice will be served", the news portal reported Monday (Dec 16).

The court has fixed Tuesday (Dec 17) for case management.

Azilah's SD detailed how Najib's then aide-de-camp Musa Safri brought him to Najib when he was on duty at the Sri Kenangan residence in Pekan as an officer with Bukit Aman's Special Actions Unit (UTK).

Najib was then, as he is now, Pekan MP.