Altantuya murder: Najib looking to intervene in convicted killer's review application

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia - Datuk Seri Najib Razak will file an application to intervene in former police commando Azilah Hadri's review application to set aside his 2015 conviction for the murder of Altantuya Shaariibuu.
Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, representing the former prime minister, said that his client has a "direct interest" in the matter.
"There are many allegations that were thrown (at Najib) in the affidavit and the review application.
"So, from this point, it is obvious.
"You cannot make condemnation (allegations) against someone and the court can't make a decision against anyone who is condemned in the proceedings without the person being in court to be given the right to answer," Shafee said.
Shafee was speaking to reporters after the case management for the review application at the Federal Court before Deputy Registrar Azniza Mohd Ali on Tuesday (Dec 17).
Shafee said they were also seeking to at least be able to be included in the watching brief.
He also questioned why the allegations have surfaced again after 10 years.
"These allegations are raised for the first time in 10 years and my client has denied all of the allegations," he said.
He also claimed that the allegations might be politically motivated, adding that Azilah's partner in crime, Sirul Azhar Umar, could also be making the same move. "I know for a fact that Sirul too has been making movements in Sydney because there are two or three people I know who has been persuading him to come out with something of this sort. "We feel that this is coordinated (and) it is a mischievous application," he added. Speaking to reporters, Azilah's lawyer J. Kuldeep Kumar confirmed that his client had filed the review application last week under Rule 137 of the Rules of the Federal Court 1995 and an order for retrial. Kuldeep said that the application, to review Azilah's conviction made by the Federal Court on Jan 13, 2015, was supported by affidavits and Azilah's statutory declaration (SD). "We want a retrial; that's what we're asking for," he added. Lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo who is representing Altantuya's family said that she will file an application to be included in the watching brief. "The bigger picture now is for the SD to be investigated," she added. Deputy Registrar Azniza set April 20, 2020, for the hearing brief of the review application. Deputy Public Prosecutor Norinna Bahadun said that they will study the SD before briefing Attorney General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas on the next course of action. Azilah is currently on death row at the Kajang Prison for the murder of Altantuya. It was reported on Monday (Dec 16) by Malaysiakini that Azilah had filed an SD on Oct 17 along with the application to for the Federal Court to review his conviction and death sentence for the murder.
