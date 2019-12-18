Altantuya murder: Najib looking to intervene in convicted killer's review application

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia - Datuk Seri Najib Razak will file an application to intervene in former police commando Azilah Hadri's review application to set aside his 2015 conviction for the murder of Altantuya Shaariibuu.

Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, representing the former prime minister, said that his client has a "direct interest" in the matter.

"There are many allegations that were thrown (at Najib) in the affidavit and the review application.

"So, from this point, it is obvious.

"You cannot make condemnation (allegations) against someone and the court can't make a decision against anyone who is condemned in the proceedings without the person being in court to be given the right to answer," Shafee said.

Shafee was speaking to reporters after the case management for the review application at the Federal Court before Deputy Registrar Azniza Mohd Ali on Tuesday (Dec 17).

Shafee said they were also seeking to at least be able to be included in the watching brief.

He also questioned why the allegations have surfaced again after 10 years.

"These allegations are raised for the first time in 10 years and my client has denied all of the allegations," he said.