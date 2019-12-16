Altantuya murder: 'Shoot to kill' was Najib's orders, says former police commander

PETALING JAYA - Datuk Seri Najib Razak gave the order to kill Mongolian national Altantuya Sharibuu, claims former police commando Azilah Hadri, who is on death row for her murder.

The former Chief Inspector claimed that Najib, who was deputy prime minister and also defence minister at the time in 2006, met him and had ordered him to "shoot to kill" Altantuya as she was a "dangerous foreign spy".

Azilah said this in a shocking allegation filed in a statutory declaration (SD) along with his application seeking the Federal Court to review its decision on his conviction and death sentence imposed on him and then-Corporal Sirul Azhar Umar, also a former police commando, in 2001.

The SD, which was first revealed by Malaysiakini, was filed on Oct 17 as part of his application seeking the Federal Court review.

He is also seeking a retrial in order to provide full evidence on the clandestine operation in open court so that "justice will be served", the news portal reported Monday (Dec 16).

The court has fixed Tuesday (Dec 17) for case management.

Azilah's SD detailed how Najib's then aide-de-camp Musa Safri brought him to Najib when he was on duty at the Sri Kenangan residence in Pekan as an officer with Bukit Aman's Special Actions Unit (UTK).

Najib was then, as he is now, Pekan MP.