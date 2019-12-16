Altantuya murder: 'Shoot to kill' was Najib's orders, says former police commander

Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu was blown up with military grade explosives in a forest on the outskirts of Malaysia's capital in 2006.
PHOTO: Sin Chew Daily/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - Datuk Seri Najib Razak gave the order to kill Mongolian national Altantuya Sharibuu, claims former police commando Azilah Hadri, who is on death row for her murder.

The former Chief Inspector claimed that Najib, who was deputy prime minister and also defence minister at the time in 2006, met him and had ordered him to "shoot to kill" Altantuya as she was a "dangerous foreign spy".

Azilah said this in a shocking allegation filed in a statutory declaration (SD) along with his application seeking the Federal Court to review its decision on his conviction and death sentence imposed on him and then-Corporal Sirul Azhar Umar, also a former police commando, in 2001.

The SD, which was first revealed by Malaysiakini, was filed on Oct 17 as part of his application seeking the Federal Court review.

He is also seeking a retrial in order to provide full evidence on the clandestine operation in open court so that "justice will be served", the news portal reported Monday (Dec 16).

The court has fixed Tuesday (Dec 17) for case management.

Azilah's SD detailed how Najib's then aide-de-camp Musa Safri brought him to Najib when he was on duty at the Sri Kenangan residence in Pekan as an officer with Bukit Aman's Special Actions Unit (UTK).

Najib was then, as he is now, Pekan MP.

"Musa brought me to see the DPM (Najib) in an office room at the Sri Kenangan residence in Pekan, after which he left the room. The DPM asked me if I knew any police officers at the Brickfields police station, to which I replied in the affirmative.

"The DPM then told me that a foreign spy was in Kuala Lumpur and was trying to threaten the DPM and his special officer known as (Abdul) Razak Baginda.

"The special officer was a good friend of the DPM whom I met during my official assignment in London sometime ago.

"I was informed that the foreign spy was a woman and was very dangerous because of the numerous secrets she knew about national security.

"The foreign spy could not approach the DPM due to the tight security and therefore the foreign spy was threatening the DPM's special officer (instead).

"The DPM instructed me to carry out a covert operation when I returned to Kuala Lumpur later.

"I had to be cautious with the foreign spy woman as she was a smart talker and was cunning - one of which is that she (claims to be) pregnant.

"I told the DPM that a police report had to be made on this matter and I would ask for help from my friend at the Brickfields police headquarters, but this was turned down by the DPM.

"The DPM said that this (matter) could not be publicly known as it (involved) a threat to national security. The DPM then instructed me to carry out a covert operation to arrest and destroy the spy secretly and destroy her body using explosives.

"I asked the DPM what he meant by 'arrest and destroy the foreign spy, ' and he responded: 'Shoot to kill', indicating this 'neck cut signal'.

"Asked about the purpose of destroying the foreign spy with explosives, the DPM replied: 'Dispose of the foreign spy's body with an explosive device to remove traces. The explosives can be obtained from the UTK store (armoury)'.

"The DPM reminded me to carry out this covert operation carefully and with a high level of security and secrecy as it involved a threat to national security, " Azilah said in his SD, which was published by Malaysiakini.

In an immediate response, Najib rubbished the allegations and said the claims were mere fabrication, the portal also reported.

In 2015, the Federal Court convicted the two former UTK personnel Azilah and Sirul for murdering Altantuya.

Justice Suriyadi Halim Omar, who read the judgement, ruled that the prosecution had proven its case against the two accused beyond reasonable doubt.

On Aug 23, 2013, the Court of Appeal overturned the Shah Alam High Court's decision to convict the duo, sparing them from the gallows.

The panel chaired by Justice Mohamed Apandi Ali, in a 47-page judgment held that circumstantial evidence adduced by the prosecution was insufficient and that the duo's guilt had not been satisfactorily proven.

In 2009, Azhar and Sirul were convicted and sentenced to death by the Shah Alam High Court for killing the Mongolian woman at Mukim Bukit Raja, Klang, between 10pm on Oct 19, 2006, and 1am on Oct 20, 2006.

Former political analyst Abdul Razak Baginda, who was jointly charged with them, was acquitted by the High Court on Oct 31, 2008, after the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against him.

The prosecution did not appeal his acquittal.

